Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Arm set to target IPO valuation of $50 billion-$55 billion-sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Arm set to target IPO valuation of $50 billion-$55 billion-sources

Arm set to target IPO valuation of $50 billion-$55 billion-sources

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Arm Ltd logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Sep 2023 05:56AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2023 06:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Arm Holdings Ltd is targeting a valuation between $50 billion to $55 billion for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO), ahead of its roadshow with investors next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Arm, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, is expected to set a price range for its offering next week, the sources said. Arm plans to price its shares on Sept. 13, with stock trading on the Nasdaq to start the following day.

SoftBank plans to sell about 10 per cent of Arm's shares in the IPO, Reuters has previously reported. SoftBank decided to sell fewer Arm shares in the IPO after buying the 25 per cent stake in Arm it did not directly own from its Vision Fund unit in August.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.