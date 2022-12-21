ChatGPT can write essays and answer questions, but can AI take over humans?

“At the end of the day, it's not really understanding like you and I understand what it's saying. It’s just saying things that are probable,” he said.

“I'm not too worried about the machines taking over. They don’t have any sentience,” he said. He added that machines do not have consciousness or desire to do what humans do.

What he is indeed worried about is people possibly becoming “a bit too lazy” and making the tools do their work for them, said the Scientia Professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. “Scientia Professor” is a title given as a recognition of outstanding research performance.

“It's not that the robots are going to be malevolent and decide to take over the planet. It tends to be much more subtly insidious things,” he said.

“It's that we give responsibility to machines that aren't capable enough.”

San Francisco-based research and development firm OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov 30. Within a week of its unveiling, more than a million users are said to have tried to make the tool talk.

CHATBOT’S ROLE IN EDUCATION

He said among the consequences may be the need to transform the way students are taught in schools.

“Are we going to have to stop people setting exam questions where we ask people to write essays because they can just ask ChatGPT to write them? So, how do we actually then teach people to write properly if we can't actually ask them exam questions anymore?” he asked.

Not having to learn skills like writing essays may mean people may be less intelligent in future, he said.

However, Mr Jonathan Sim, an instructor with the Department of Philosophy at the National University of Singapore told CNA938’s Asia First on Wednesday that educators should not treat AI tools, including ChatGPT, as taboo.

“This is a place of learning, so we should actually teach them how to use it well, how to really take their learning further with it,” he said.

On his part, he has prepared an exercise for his students that involves the use of ChatGPT. They will have to use the chatbot to generate an essay and critique it, he said.

Mr Sim said he has been testing ChatGPT out, and that he would give the essays it writes a B grade at best.

“It’s actually a very good learning opportunity to get students to sit down, learn how to generate it and then ask why is this not an ‘A’ essay,” he said, adding that they would learn how to write better through this exercise.

Another issue with such a chatbot is that it is the “perfect tool” for people who want to spread misinformation, said Prof Walsh, a Laureate Fellow. He noted that social media is already rife with fake news and ChatGPT will not help the situation.