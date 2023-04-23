Manufacturers hope for AI boost in factories

HANOVER: Manufacturers are hoping for the artificial intelligence revolution to reach their factories, envisaging robots being used to repair complex machinery.

There has been an explosion of interest in uses of AI across many sectors since the launch last year of chatbot ChatGPT from United States start-up OpenAI.

And at last week's Hanover Fair on industrial technology in Germany, the potential for artificial intelligence in the manufacturing sector was firmly in focus.

Via the tablet in his hands, a young employee of American IT services provider HPE chatted with an AI-equipped virtual assistant, asking it to operate the arm of a robot.

In order to solve a technical problem, "factory workers no longer need to get a qualified expert on site: The artificial intelligence takes charge" of guiding the repairs, said Thomas Meier, a data analyst from HPE who was presenting the prototype.

The US firm, which has about 60,000 employees, has been working for the past year with Aleph Alpha, a German start-up with about 50 staff members, seen as one of OpenAI's leading European rivals.

The innovation communicates with factory workers who can, for example, send a photo of a machine for the program to detect any problems or check that it is correctly installed.

Aleph Alpha's resources are modest compared to those available to OpenAI, which has received major financing from Microsoft.

But the German start-up believes that it has at least one major advantage - it will keep customer data in Europe.