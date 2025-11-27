Asahi Group says personal details of 1.5 million customers may have been leaked in cyberattack
TOKYO :Japan's Asahi Group on Thursday said the personal details of 1.52 million customers may have been leaked in a September cyberattack.
The beverage maker said the 29 September cyberattack forced it to suspend operations including order processing, shipping and call-centre functions.
Asahi said it consequently delayed the release of its July-September earnings results scheduled for November 12 to more than 50 days after the end of the quarter.
"We can't avoid forecasting a deterioration in our results but our mid-to-long-term management plan is unchanged," CEO Atsushi Katsuki said at a press briefing.
The disruption saw restaurants, bars and stores in Japan run low on Asahi beer - including best-selling "Super Dry" brand - and other drinks.
Asahi resumed production at six domestic factories the week following the attack.
Ransomware group Qilin on October 9 claimed to have orchestrated the attack.