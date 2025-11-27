Logo
Logo

Business

Asahi Group says personal details of 1.5 million customers may have been leaked in cyberattack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Asahi Group says personal details of 1.5 million customers may have been leaked in cyberattack

Asahi Group says personal details of 1.5 million customers may have been leaked in cyberattack
Asahi Group Holdings President and Group CEO Atsushi Katsuki and Group CFO Kaoru Sakita bow during a press conference on the results of the investigation into the crippling cyberattack, which forced a widespread suspension of operations for the beverage maker, in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Asahi Group says personal details of 1.5 million customers may have been leaked in cyberattack
Asahi Group Holdings President and Group CEO Atsushi Katsuki speaks during a press conference on the results of the investigation into the crippling cyberattack, which forced a widespread suspension of operations for the beverage maker, in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
27 Nov 2025 10:24AM (Updated: 27 Nov 2025 10:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Asahi Group on Thursday said the personal details of 1.52 million customers may have been leaked in a September cyberattack.

The beverage maker said the 29 September cyberattack forced it to suspend operations including order processing, shipping and call-centre functions.

Asahi said it consequently delayed the release of its July-September earnings results scheduled for November 12 to more than 50 days after the end of the quarter.

"We can't avoid forecasting a deterioration in our results but our mid-to-long-term management plan is unchanged," CEO Atsushi Katsuki said at a press briefing.

The disruption saw restaurants, bars and stores in Japan run low on Asahi beer - including best-selling "Super Dry" brand - and other drinks.

Asahi resumed production at six domestic factories the week following the attack.

Ransomware group Qilin on October 9 claimed to have orchestrated the attack.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement