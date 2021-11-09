Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Asia Development Capital to appeal to Japan's Supreme Court to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill - lawyer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Asia Development Capital to appeal to Japan's Supreme Court to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill - lawyer

Asia Development Capital to appeal to Japan's Supreme Court to block Tokyo Kikai's poison pill - lawyer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd. is displayed at the company headquarters office in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

09 Nov 2021 05:39PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 05:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Asia Development Capital will appeal to Japan's Supreme Court in its bid to stop Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd from issuing a poison pill strategy to discourage a hostile takeover, a lawyer for the fund told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan to appeal to the highest court follows its request for an injunction defeated by two lower courts.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us