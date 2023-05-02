BOJ chief upbeat on Asia's economy, points to bank resilience

INCHEON, South Korea: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday (May 2) the downside risks to Asia's economy were smaller than those to other parts of the world, partly due to the region's resilience to US and European banking sector woes.

His remarks underscore optimism over the outlook for Asia's economy, which has a big influence on Japan's fragile recovery due to its proximity and huge market size.

"The risks Asia faces are smaller than those for other regions," Ueda told a briefing after attending a meeting of finance leaders from the ASEAN+3 - which comprises the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, China and South Korea.

While Asian policymakers must be vigilant to the potential fallout from US and European banking sector woes, the region's financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers and have little exposure to the problematic banks, he said.

"But policymakers must guard against possible spillovers from uncertainties over US and European economies," he said.