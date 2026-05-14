Asia markets mixed as Trump-Xi summit, AI trade dominate

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed Thursday (May 14) as investors weighed a high-stakes US-China summit and persistent inflation concerns, which tempered optimism fuelled by record highs on Wall Street.

The cautious mood came after another tech-led rally on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit fresh record highs overnight, buoyed by robust earnings and continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence investment.

But investor attention centred on President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing - the first by a US president in nearly a decade - with markets hoping for progress in easing trade tensions. Analysts, though, cautioned against expecting a major breakthrough.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the highly anticipated meeting.

The two leaders met after Trump arrived in a motorcade to the steps, where a US delegation including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and business CEOs including Elon Musk, awaited him.

There was warmth from the get-go, with Trump telling Xi "we're going to have a fantastic future together" and the Chinese leader telling his American counterpart that he was "happy" for the visit.

The meeting of the superpowers will likely be overshadowed by the war in the Middle East, which has seen the crucial Strait of Hormuz effectively closed - sending global energy prices soaring.

International benchmark Brent crude was marginally up Thursday morning, going for a little over US$105 a barrel.