Asia markets rise as US inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly rose again Friday (Jan 13) and the dollar remained under pressure after data showing another slowdown in US inflation fuelled bets the Federal Reserve will take a softer approach to its monetary tightening campaign.

The reading added to the positive energy flowing through trading floors at the start of the year as investors put a painful 2022 behind them and focus on a recovery in the global economy, helped greatly by China's reopening.

All three main indexes on Wall Street extended gains after the much-anticipated consumer price index (CPI) came in at its lowest level since October 2021 as months of Fed interest rate hikes begin to kick in.

The report also showed the first month-on-month dip in the CPI for about two years.

The news boosted bets on the central bank lifting rates by just 25 basis points next month, easing worries about a possible recession in the world's top economy.

Policymakers have been hiking borrowing costs since March, including four bumper 75-point increases, as they struggled to get a grip on inflation as it hit four-decade highs.

Most Asian markets tracked the New York rally. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were all in the green.

Hong Kong extended its winning streak despite a report saying the Chinese government was considering taking "golden shares" in giants Alibaba and Tencent, giving it a tighter grip on the tech sector.

Traders shook off data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in Chinese imports and exports last month.

Tokyo dropped more than 1 per cent as an increasingly stronger yen took its toll on exporters, while Bangkok also dipped.