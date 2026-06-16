Asia markets temper US-Iran deal optimism as oil prices plunge

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks inched up on Tuesday (Jun 16) after rallying on the previous session on news of a peace deal between Iran and the US, as investors turned their focus to several central bank decisions including an expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Early trading in the region followed a familiar pattern, with markets settling into a more measured tone on Gulf developments as the initial excitement over the preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran began to fade.

Oil prices, which settled at a three-month low overnight, reflected the cautious stance, with Brent crude futures up 51 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at US$83.74 a barrel. Shippers in Asia and Europe said rebuilding confidence in resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz could take weeks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, with Korean shares leading gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 per cent, retreating from a record high as S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.1 per cent.

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While US President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal with Iran drew initial investor relief on Monday, it also puts Washington on a collision course with Israel.

"While it is an important diplomatic breakthrough that should remove a key source of market volatility, the durability of the deal is likely to be tested in the future," analysts from Westpac wrote in a research note. "Many sticking points, including the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme, were left to be resolved in subsequent negotiations."