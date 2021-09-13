Logo
Asian airline group's members commit to net zero emissions by 2050
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330-300 plane takes off behind a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar 28, 2018. (File photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

13 Sep 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 03:49PM)
SYDNEY: Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) members have joined the growing list of global carriers committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the group's head said on Monday (Sep 13).

AAPA members are full-service airlines based in Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

"It is a challenging goal, but we are committed to this," AAPA Director General Subhas Menon told reporters.

He said the target could be met through fuel efficiency improvements, operations and infrastructure initiatives, carbon offsets and promoting sustainable aviation fuels.

Some AAPA members including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines and ANA had already announced plans for net zero emissions by 2050.

