Asia shares mixed on Fed warning, China hopes

SYDNEY: Asian share markets were mixed on Monday (Nov 14) as a top US central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the hard-hit property sector.

A modest miss on US inflation was enough to see two-year Treasury yields dive 33 basis points for the week and the dollar lose almost 4 per cent, the fourth biggest weekly decline since the era of free-floating exchange rates began over 50 years ago.

However, the resulting easing in US financial conditions was not entirely welcomed by the Federal Reserve with Governor Christopher Waller saying it would take a string of soft reports for the bank to take its foot off the brakes.

Waller added the markets were well ahead of themselves on just one inflation print, though he did concede the Fed could now start thinking about hiking at a slower pace.

Futures are wagering heavily on a half-point rate rise to 4.25 to 4.5 per cent in December and then a couple of quarter-point moves to a peak in the 4.75 to 5.0 per cent range.

Two-year yields edged up to 4.41 per cent, after diving as deep as 4.29 per cent on Friday.

"The CPI downside surprise aligns with a broad range of indicators pointing to a downshift in global inflation that should encourage a moderation in the pace of monetary policy tightening at the Fed and elsewhere," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan.

"This positive message needs be tempered by the recognition that downshift in inflation will be too little for central banks to declare mission-accomplished, and more tightening is likely on the way."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8 per cent, after jumping 7.7 per cent last week.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.6 per cent, while South Korea went flat. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures lost 0.4 per cent.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.4 per cent, while FTSE futures tacked on 0.1 per cent.

EYES ON CHINA

Dealers were also waiting to see if Chinese stocks could extend their big rally amid reports regulators have asked financial institutions to extend more support to stressed property developers. China's real estate index jumped 5% in response. Blue chips rose 1.4 per cent helped by a slew of changes to China's COVID-19 curbs, even as the country reported more cases over the weekend.

"It's hard to see how the case news is anything but negative from an economic standpoint, but it's the symbolism of the movement, however small, in the zero COVID strategy that markets are happily latching onto," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

US President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with US concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda.

The news on COVID-19 rules had stoked a short-covering bounce in the yuan last week, which added to broad pressure on the dollar as yields dived. The dollar regained a little ground early on Monday as its index added 0.4 per cent to 106.870, but remained well short of last week's 111.280 top.

The euro eased a touch to US$1.0324, after climbing 3.9 per cent last week, while the dollar firmed to 139.27 yen following last week's 5.4 per cent drubbing.

The dollar lost almost as much to the Swiss franc, steered in part by warnings from the Swiss National Bank that it would use rates and currency purchases to tame inflation.

Sterling eased back to US$1.1790 ahead of the UK Chancellor's Autumn Statement on Thursday where he is expected to set out tax rises and spending cuts.

Crypto currencies remained under pressure as at least US$1 billion of customer funds were reported to have vanished from collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

Bitcoin was trading down 1.5 per cent at US$16,055, having shed almost 22 per cent last week.

The dollar's recent retreat provided a much-needed fillip to commodities, with gold holding at US$1,763 an ounce after jumping over US$100 last week.

Oil futures extended their gains on hopes for a pick up in Chinese demand with Brent up 63 cents at US$96.62, while US crude rose 56 cents to US$89.52 per barrel.