Asia stocks surge, oil falls on hopes of US-Iran truce deal

HONG KONG Asian stock markets surged and oil prices receded on Friday (May 29), boosted by optimism that the United States and Iran will reach a deal to end their war that has hobbled global energy supplies.

Oil markets have whipsawed this week as investors parse the chances of a breakthrough agreement between Washington and Tehran that could potentially resume normal shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Those hopes had been briefly dashed by new US military strikes on Iran Wednesday night, countered by Tehran's Revolutionary Guard's targeting of an American airbase in the region.

But by Thursday evening, negotiators had edged toward a deal to extend their fragile ceasefire for 60 days, though approval from President Donald Trump was still needed, US sources told AFP.

That news reversed a sluggish start for shares on Wall Street, with major indices closing higher on the day.

During Friday morning trading in Asia, the price of Brent crude was down 0.9 per cent to around US$93 a barrel, while primary US benchmark West Texas Intermediate shaved 1.1 per cent to just below US$88 a barrel.

Leading indices on stock exchanges in Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei surged by more than 2 per cent, while Sydney was up by 1 per cent.

Hong Kong's gains were more muted, while Shanghai's main benchmark had lost 0.4 per cent.