Caution prevails in Asian stock markets amid US tariff fears, but losses may be limited: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Concerns over US tariffs have triggered volatility on Wall Street, but this does not mean that Asia’s stock markets will be in for a similarly rough ride, analysts said.

While Asian stocks typically track market movements in the United States, their declines “may be more contained”, given that markets in this part of the world have not rallied as much as the US and have a smaller presence of high-growth stocks, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Wall Street started the week with a rout that wiped out US$4 trillion in market value from the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite saw its steepest one-day decline since 2022, hit hard by technology-related stocks struggling with high valuations.

Investor anxiety has been mounting over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which intensified over the weekend after Trump warned of “a period of transition” for the US economy and refused to rule out a downturn.

“What started with a decline in expensive tech stocks … has given way to a broad-based equity sell-off as the looming threat of extended trade wars and softer economic data stoked fears of recession,” said Mr Tim Murray, a capital markets specialist at T Rowe Price.

US markets saw another session of losses on Tuesday (Mar 11) amid more trade uncertainties, as the president halted a plan to double US tariffs on Canadian steel and metal imports to 50 per cent just hours after first threatening them.

However, a 25 per cent tariff on all US steel and aluminum imports will still take effect on Wednesday.