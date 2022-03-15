Asia stocks skid as Ukraine war, China's COVID surge weigh

SYDNEY : Asian stocks were in the red on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases in China hit the confidence of investors who are already worried about the Ukraine war and the first U.S. interest rate rise in three years, which could come this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.91per cent, led by Chinese stocks. The index is down 8.2per cent so far this month.

Hopes that talks between Russia and Ukraine due to resume on Tuesday could provide a resolution to the conflict prompted a sharp fall in global oil prices.

However, the fourth round of negotiations began Monday with no major progress seen, adding to the nervousness in equity markets.

During the Asian session, U.S. crude slipped a further 2.54per cent to $100.44 a barrel, in line with broader asset selling. Brent crude was down 2.27per cent to $104.42 per barrel.

In U.S trading, oil prices had fallen as much as 5.8per cent as prospects of a positive outcome in Ukraine talks eased concerns about major supply disruptions.

But adding to the overall negative sentiment are rising case numbers of COVID-19 in China, which investors fear will hurt the mainland's economic growth in the first quarter.

"Right now everyone is looking at the Chinese cases and realising that has to have an effect on production," said Hong Hao, BOCOM International's head of research.

"China's growth in the first quarter could be closer to zero than 5.5per cent. There's a ripple effect. There's Ukraine, the risk of U.S. sanctions on China and rising Chinese domestic COVID cases - it does not look good."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index remains mired in negative territory, dropping 3.8per cent early on Tuesday, following an almost 5per cent selloff one day earlier. Hong Kong's main board is down 17per cent so far in March.

China's CSI300 index was down 2.3per cent.

China on Tuesday reported 3,602 new confirmed coronavirus cases compared with 1,437 on Monday, according to the National Health Commission.

Investor focus is also on the U.S Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in three years to offset rising inflation.

Australian shares slipped 0.5per cent while Tokyo's Nikkei Index was marginally higher, up 0.17per cent.

U.S. stocks experienced a mixed session, with declining technology companies prompting most indexes to close lower Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly flat, the S&P 500 lost 0.74per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.04per cent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.1419per cent compared with its U.S. close of 2.14per cent on Monday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 1.865per cent, up from 1.849per cent.

Gold was also weaker in Asia with the spot price at $1,949.21 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes)