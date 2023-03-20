Asia stocks steady as Credit Suisse buyout brings relief

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks steadied and US futures rose on Monday (Mar 20) in relief at a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a concerted effort from central banks to shore up the mood, though trade was tense and volatile as contagion fears stalked financial shares.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7 per cent in bumpy trade and bonds fell as investors reckoned less immediate fears of financial instability reduced the likelihood of rate cuts later this year.

Beaten-down bank shares bounced 1 per cent in Tokyo, while the broader Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent. Financials in Australia fell 0.8 per cent and the ASX 200 fell 0.5 per cent.

In a little over a week, the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank - which has roiled confidence in the banking system - has brought a globally systemic lender to its knees.

Over the weekend, UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs (US$3.2 billion) and assume up to US$5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

Central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.

"The best we can say was there are certainly a lot of concerns about Credit Suisse contagion risk," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"The news overnight from Switzerland has helped," he said, though added that the central bank moves had also drawn attention to how deep troubles may run.

"It's the irony of good news reflecting how bad things are. It's great we're seeing this concerted effort from central banks, and it's positive, but it does also highlight how troubling the circumstances are and how worried central banks appear to be as well."