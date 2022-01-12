Asian bonds see a surge in foreign inflows in Dec 2021

Emerging Asian bonds ex-China attracted the biggest monthly foreign inflow in over four months in December, shrugging off worries over the Federal Reserve's tightening of its monetary policy as businesses showed higher productivity.

Overseas investors purchased a combined net total of US$4.72 billion in South Korean, Thai, Indian, Indonesian, and Malaysian bonds last month, their biggest net buying since August, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.

Graphic: Monthly foreign investment flows: Asian bonds, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egpbkjjkgvq/Monthlyper cent20foreignper cent20investmentper cent20flowsper cent20Asianper cent20bonds.jpg The five countries' bond markets attracted overseas capital of US$64.02 billion last year, the largest since at least 2013. South Korean bonds accounted for majority of the inflows, receiving US$57.81 billion.

"Korean bonds were likely in demand because foreign investors could buy a low-beta bond, hedge out the currency exposure and still get an attractive 20-30 bps pickup over US Treasury", said Duncan Tan, a strategist at DBS Bank.

Indonesian and Indian bonds, by contrast, faced cross-border outflows of US$5.7 billion and US$1.4 billion respectively last year.

Graphic: Yearly foreign investment flows: Asian bonds, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klpykqqkypg/Yearlyper cent20foreignper cent20investmentper cent20flows-per cent20Asianper cent20bonds.jpg Foreign holdings of Asian emerging market bonds as a percentage of G4 central bank balance sheet sizes had fallen from 1.5per cent to 1.1per cent around the onset of the pandemic and have stayed at 1.1per cent ever since, DBS bank said in a report.

"In USD return terms, EM local currency bonds had one of the weakest performance in 2021" said DBS Bank's Tan.

Graphic: Asian currencies 2021 performance against the USD, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjmxazpe/Asianper cent20currenciesper cent202021per cent20performanceper cent20againstper cent20theper cent20USD.jpg Meanwhile, Malaysian and Thai bonds saw inflows of over US$1 billion each last month, while South Korean bonds received US$5.56 billion on positive growth expectations.

However, analysts said the increasing expectations of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve would affect inflows into the Asian bonds in the first quarter of this year.

Investment banks such as Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Deutsche Bank expect the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year. Graphic: Foreign investors' holdings in Asian bonds, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkrkkrwpm/Foreignper cent20investorsper cent20holdingsper cent20inper cent20Asianper cent20bonds.jpg

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru)