Asian companies' profits drop for first time in 7 quarters
FILE PHOTO: A cleaning worker is seen through a glass window at a shopping mall in the Central Business District (CBD), amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
FILE PHOTO: The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
14 Jun 2022 12:35PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 12:35PM)
Earnings by Asian companies in March declined for the first time in seven quarters, dented by slowing demand due to lockdowns in China and diminishing margins as input costs rise.

According to a Reuters analysis of Asia's top 1,500 large- and mid-cap companies by market-capitalization and those that are covered by at least three analysts, cumulative profits of these firms declined 3.2 per cent in the March quarter year-on-year.

GRAPHIC: Asian companies' quarterly profit (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzyeoyevw/Asianper cent20companies'per cent20quarterlyper cent20profit.jpg)

That was the first decline since June 2020.

The data also showed their average net margins stood at 5.86 per cent, the lowest in seven quarters.

GRAPHIC: Asian firms' net margins (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpwezneopw/Asianper cent20firms'per cent20netper cent20margins.jpg)

"Higher commodity prices are impacting profit margins, as companies struggle to pass on higher input costs to their consumers," said Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific, at HSBC.

The decline in earnings came as investors ditched regional equities on concerns that firms may not be able to cope with rising interest rates and soaring inflation levels.

China's business activity and consumption slowed in the first quarter due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, which also affected regional companies exporting to the Asian country.

The data showed Malaysian and South Korean companies, which derive a major portion of their revenue from China, witnessed a drop of 18.3 per cent and 18.9 per cent in their first-quarter earnings, respectively.

GRAPHIC: Breakdown by country for profit growth in Q1 2022 (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgvomegmxvd/Breakdownper cent20byper cent20countryper cent20forper cent20profitper cent20growthper cent20inper cent20Q1 per cent202022.jpg)

Toyota Motor reported a 33 per cent drop in the March-quarter operating profit, and warned that unprecedented hikes in raw material costs could slice a fifth of its full-year profit amid the supply-chain stress that has roiled the automobile industry.

Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in seven quarters as demand for its personal computers waned after two years of pandemic-driven demand.

Some analysts expect rising interest rates should further affect corporate profits and margins in coming months.

South Korea's central bank has already lifted its interest rates thrice this year, while India's central bank raised twice, in efforts to combat inflation and prevent foreign outflows.

"We do expect central banks to tighten as inflationary pressures continue. Higher borrowing costs will certainly hit leveraged corporates," said Zhikai Chen, head of Asian equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management

However, he added that the financing impact should be manageable as Asian corporates, especially those severely hit by the Asian financial crisis, have reasonable leverage ratios.

According to the data, Asian companies' profits are expected to increase just 6.7 per cent in 2022, the lowest in three years, with analysts still expecting the slowdown in China to linger for a while.

"In the near term, we think slowing economic growth, fading operating leverage and the lagged effect of rising input prices (notably oil) are likely to impact margins more in 2022," said Amman Patel, a investment strategist at Credit Suisse.

GRAPHIC: Breakdown by sector for net margins (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egvbkwdykpq/Breakdownper cent20byper cent20sectorper cent20forper cent20netper cent20margins.jpg)

GRAPHIC: Breakdown by sector for profit growth in Q1 2022 (https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjdyjgpe/Breakdownper cent20byper cent20sectorper cent20forper cent20profitper cent20growthper cent20inper cent20Q1 per cent202022.jpg)

Source: Reuters

