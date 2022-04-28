Asian cracks for gasoil, jet fuel climb to new record highs

Asian refining margins for jet fuel and 10 ppm gasoil soared to their highest levels on record on Thursday, buoyed by recovering demand and tight supplies.

Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $47.53 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, a fresh all-time high, according to Refinitiv Eikon data which goes back to 2014. Gasoil cracks stood at $46.59 per barrel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cracks for jet fuel climbed to a new record of $37.38 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $36.24 a day earlier.