Asian Development Bank leader Kanda announces reelection bid 

TOKYO/MANILA, April 22 : Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda announced on Wednesday his intention to stand for reelection as President after his current term ends on November 23, 2026, the Manila-based lender said in a statement.

"With the trust of our partners, it would be my honour to continue leading ADB for the next five years. If reelected my foremost priority will be urgent action to protect our region against the challenges of today, while we build a brighter future for the next generation," said Kanda, who was formerly Japan's top currency diplomat.

Kanda became ADB president in February 2025, filling the remainder of the term left by his predecessor Masatsugu Asakawa, who stepped down before completing his tenure.

Since the ADB was founded in 1966, its top post has always been filled by someone from Japan. Japan and the United States are the bank's biggest shareholders, each holding a stake of 15.6 per cent.

Kanda, who served as Japan's top currency diplomat for three years until July 2024, led massive yen-buying interventions in the currency markets in 2022 and 2024 to combat a historic slide in the yen.

"In this time of radical transformation where the development landscape is threatened by multiple, compounding shocks, the Asian Development Bank provides an anchor of stability for our developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific," Kanda said.