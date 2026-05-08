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Asian Development Bank to mobilise $30 billion to help ASEAN countries withstand external shocks
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Asian Development Bank to mobilise $30 billion to help ASEAN countries withstand external shocks

Asian Development Bank to mobilise $30 billion to help ASEAN countries withstand external shocks

Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., prepare to walk off a stage after a group photo during the Special Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines, May 7, 2026. Rolex Dela Pena/Pool via REUTERS

08 May 2026 07:10PM
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CEBU, Philippines, May 8 : The Asian Development Bank said on Friday it will mobilise $30 billion to ASEAN countries to advance their economic priorities and help them withstand external shocks.

"As the region's main bank, ADB is channeling financing, expertise, and a $30 billion pipeline of public and private sector investments to directly support ASEAN's priorities and deliver lasting benefits for people across the region," President Masato Kanda said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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