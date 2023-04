The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering more concessionary funding for Sri Lanka and support for green bond issues, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

"We are also actively working on mobilising more concessional resources and grant resources to the country," ADB Sri Lanka country director Chen Chen told Bloomberg News.

"This will hopefully be part of our assistance in the coming years."

The IMF last month approved a $3 billion bailout for the south Asian island nation.