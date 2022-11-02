Logo
Business

Asian equities receive meagre inflows in October amid recession worries
Business

Asian equities receive meagre inflows in October amid recession worries

Asian equities receive meagre inflows in October amid recession worries

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past in front of an electric monitor displaying the Japanese Nikkei share average in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2022 REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Nov 2022 07:34PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 07:34PM)
(Reuters) - Asian equities saw meagre inflows in October after massive selling in the previous month, and analysts expect fears of a global recession and a stronger U.S. dollar to weigh on near-term money flows into the region.

Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea showed foreigners bought equities worth a net $53 million last month. In September, they had sold shares worth a net $8.8 billion.

Last month, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares fell 1.97 per cent, compared with the MSCI World's 6 per cent gain.

"Headwinds to Asia intensified owing to enhanced U.S. curbs on Chinese companies sourcing U.S. technology and continued doubts about China's economic recovery," said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of APAC equity research at BNP Paribas.

South Korea received the highest inflow of $2.1 billion, while Indonesia and Thailand got $729 million and $196 million, respectively. Taiwanese equities witnessed a huge outflow of $2.9 billion.

Graphic: Monthly foreign investment flows: Asian equities - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znpnbdqmjpl/Monthly%20foreign%20investment%20flows%20Asian%20equities.jpg

Destocking in the information and communication technology sector is massive, hitting many Taiwanese companies in the semiconductor sector, said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis.

Vietnam, the Philippines, and India also faced outflows last month.

"Flows into Asia, especially North Asia, remain challenging in the face of DM (Developed market) recession concerns and a strengthening USD," said BNP's Raychaudhuri.

"Both drivers are likely to sustain in the near term."

Source: Reuters

