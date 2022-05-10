Asian equities see big earnings downgrades on concerns over China lockdowns

Asian equities are witnessing big earnings downgrades from analysts over the past month, due to the strict lockdowns in China and a surge in borrowing costs for firms as interest rates rise.

According to Refinitiv data, analysts have cut Asia's large- and mid-cap companies' forward 12-month net profit estimates by 3.6 per cent in the past month. That compares with an earnings cut of 1 per cent for European companies and 0.1 per cent cut for US companies.

"Lockdowns in China due to COVID-19 is clearly one of the key reasons behind analyst earnings downgrades," said Chetan Seth, equity strategist at Nomura.

"Analysts have very little visibility on the impact of these lockdowns on earnings – thus it seems they are in a 'wait and watch' mode before they actually start cutting Q2 earnings. So clearly there is scope for further earnings cuts in Asia."

China's factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on regional and global growth.

Within Asia, China, Japan and New Zealand saw the biggest earnings downgrade of 5.34 per cent, 4.5 per cent and 3.87 per cent, respectively.

Outlook for the consumer discretionary sector got the biggest hit, as analysts slashed profit forecasts by 6.61 per cent. Communication Services and Health Care also saw downgrades of over 5 per cent each in net income estimates.

On the other hand, Australian and Indonesian companies received a 3.11 per cent and 2.76 per cent upgrade in their forward earnings, supported by rising commodity prices.

Asian companies' lacklustre first-quarter earnings growth was also behind the earnings cut by analysts for this year.

According to Refintiv data, 52 per cent of Asian companies have missed their consensus earnings forecasts in the first quarter so far.

Asian shares fell to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the toxic cocktail of rising interest rates and lower economic growth.