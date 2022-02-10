Logo
Business

Asian equities see biggest earnings upgrade in 5 months
A man stands in front of an electronic board displaying stock information at a brokerage firm in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Apr 1, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Stringer)

10 Feb 2022 02:13PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 02:22PM)
Asian equities in January received the biggest upgrade in their forward 12-month earnings estimates in five months, boosted by higher commodity prices and demand for technology exports in the region.

Analysts raised their forecasts for the MSCI Asia-Pacific index's forward 12-month earnings by 1.15 per cent in January, marking the biggest upgrade since August 2021.

The energy sector's forward 12-month earnings were revised upwards by 2.9 per cent, while the technology and mining sector received upgrades of 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

"Commodities are supportive. Industrial metal prices continued to surge due to tight physical markets, which indicate support to earnings (for the region). Chip exports continued to increase sequentially," said Suresh Tantia, senior investment strategist, Credit Suisse.

Companies in Taiwan, Australia and Thailand lured earnings upgrades of 4.9 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

"Asian benchmark indices generally carry a greater percentage of financials in their allocation – this will support Asian markets and earnings outlook. Banks are one of the key beneficiaries of rising interest rates," said Anthony Raza, head of multi-asset strategy at UOB Asset Management.

Refinitiv data showed that 55 per cent of the region's large- and mid-cap Asian companies have beaten the average earnings forecasts by analysts, while 58.1 per cent of the companies topped the estimates in the third quarter.

"We see mixed signals for further revisions to Asian EPS. The latest quarter results in Asia have seen one of the lowest beat ratio in the last 10 years," said Credit Suisse's Tantia.

"Overall, we see limited dominating catalysts at the moment to keep earning revisions move strongly higher."

Source: Reuters/ng

