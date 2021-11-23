Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approves US$360 million financing for Egypt - minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approves US$360 million financing for Egypt - minister

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approves US$360 million financing for Egypt - minister

FILE PHOTO: The sign of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

23 Nov 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 05:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved US$360 million in financing for Egypt on Tuesday, according to a statement by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat carried by the state news agency, MENA.

The funds will help support Egypt's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen economic and structural reform programs, Mashat added.

(Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us