Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approves US$360 million financing for Egypt - minister

DUBAI : The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved US$360 million in financing for Egypt on Tuesday, according to a statement by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat carried by the state news agency, MENA.

The funds will help support Egypt's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen economic and structural reform programs, Mashat added.

