Asian markets mixed as autos suffer more tariff-fuelled losses

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed Friday (Mar 28) as traders brace for next week's expected wave of US tariffs, while auto firms extended their painful losses following President Donald Trump's announcement of steep levies on vehicle imports.

The mood on trading floors has soured in recent weeks as the White House presses ahead with its hardball policy approach that has hit friend and foe alike and fuelled recession fears.

The president's pledge to impose 25 per cent levies on all autos coming into the United States overshadowed earlier indications that planned reciprocal measures due on Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" on Apr 2.

Governments around the world have hit out at the announcement, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney saying the "old relationship" of deep economic, security and military ties with Washington "is over".

But warnings of retaliation have stoked worries of a long-running global trade war and a reignition of inflation that could force central banks to rethink plans to cut interest rates.

Uncertainty over Trump's plans and long-term intentions has led to uncertainty among investors, sparking a rush out of risk assets into safe havens such as gold, which hit a new record high of US$3,066.56 on Friday.

Analysts said that while there is hope negotiations with Washington could see the duties tempered, investors were likely choosing to play a wait-and-see game.