Asian markets extend gains on US trade deal hopes

HONG KONG: Asian markets extended the week's gains Thursday (Jul 24) on optimism other countries will follow up Japan's US trade deal with ones of their own, with speculation building that the European Union is on course.

Investors have been on a roll in recent weeks on bets that governments will eventually hammer out pacts with Donald Trump ahead of the US president's Aug 1 deadline.

The mood has been upbeat since news that Japan had reached a deal to lower sweeping tariffs from 25 per cent to 15 per cent, including those on the country's crucial car sector.

The breakthrough fanned hopes that others were in the pipeline.

However, there is talk that the European Union is edging towards an agreement. Reports say Brussels could get something similar to Japan, with tariffs cut to 15 per cent - from the threatened 30 per cent.

The Financial Times said the two would waive tariffs on some products, including aircraft, spirits and medical devices.

That came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations were making progress, with talks planned later in the day between the bloc's top trade negotiator and his American counterpart.

Analysts said a deal with Washington's biggest trading entity would provide a massive boost to equities

However, failure to reach a deal, triggering Trump's 30 per cent levies on Aug 1, could cause havoc on markets, analysts warned.