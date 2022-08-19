Asian markets mixed as investors assess Fed outlook

HONG KONG: Markets drifted on Friday (Aug 19) as investors tried to assess the Federal Reserve's plans for lifting interest rates to fight inflation, with mixed data and differing opinions by bank officials providing little clarity.

A two-month rally from June lows appears to have run out of steam this week, with downward pressure coming after minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting showed it was determined to keep lifting borrowing costs until prices were brought under control.

The gains have come in the face of a number of problems that have caused unease on trading floors, including China-US tensions, the Ukraine war, supply chain snarls and extreme weather across much of the northern hemisphere.

A statement by policymakers and comments from Fed boss Jerome Powell after last month's board meeting suggested they could be considering slowing the pace of rate hikes as the economy slows.

That was followed by a drop in inflation, which lifted markets, but was followed by several officials reasserting the need to continue to tighten monetary policy to get inflation down from four-decade highs.