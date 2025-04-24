Asian markets mixed as Trump soothes Fed fears

TOKYO: Asian markets were mixed on Thursday (Apr 24) after President Donald Trump said he had "no intention" of firing the US central bank head and made conciliatory comments on his trade war with China.

Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates had raised fears that he would fire its "Mr Too Late" chief Jerome Powell, in a major blow to its independence.

Trump's rowback on Wednesday boosted Wall Street, as did his comments that US tariffs on China were "very high" and would "come down substantially".

The broad-based S&P 500 finished 1.7 per cent higher on Wednesday. European stocks also rallied, with Frankfurt gaining more than three per cent.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Trump could also exempt car parts from some tariffs on China alongside those on steel and aluminium in a "destacking", the Financial Times reported.

Tokyo rose more than one per cent, while Sydney added 0.6 per cent and Shanghai 0.3 per cent.

But Seoul fell after official data showed South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted 0.1 per cent in the first three months of 2025.

Hong Kong and Taipei were also slightly down.

"Both US equities and government bonds have staged a relief rally over the past 24 hours, as concerns about Fed independence and the trade war have eased," said Hubert de Barochez at Capital Economics.

"But the fact that the rally was sparked largely by conciliatory remarks from US President Trump - whose rhetoric is notoriously volatile - raises questions about its durability," de Barochez said.