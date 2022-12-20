Asian markets mostly down on worries over rate hikes, inflation

HONG KONG: Most markets fell in Asia on Tuesday (Dec 20) following a sell-off in New York as traders fret that central bank efforts to tame inflation will tip economies into recession.

Sentiment was also being weighed down by a spike in COVID-19 infections in China as officials roll back many of the strict containment measures that have been in place for almost three years.

A so-called Santa rally appears to be eluding investors, with the mood dampened by last week's warnings from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank that they will likely push interest rates higher than expected next year.

The remarks dealt a blow to a short rally across equities that had been fuelled by data showing inflation coming down.

Adding to the selling pressure were comments from former New York Fed chief William Dudley, who told Bloomberg Television that any sign of optimism in markets could make monetary policymakers tighten even more.

In early trade, Hong Kong led losses with tech firms tracking a sell-off in US giants including Amazon and Apple, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in the red.

However, Tokyo edged up slightly ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision later in the day.