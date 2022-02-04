Asian markets mostly rise as Hong Kong reopens, eyes on US jobs

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly rose on Friday (Feb 4) as a rally in Hong Kong on its first day back from a break helped overcome a sharp drop on Wall Street, though a surprisingly hawkish tilt from the European Central Bank (ECB) added fuel to fears about the removal of pandemic-era stimulus.

All eyes are now on the release later in the day of United States jobs data, which is often used as a guide for possible Federal Reserve policy decisions, before next week's eagerly awaited inflation report.

With the jobs market well on the recovery track as the economy reopens, the central bank has said it feels that it has enough room to begin raising interest rates from March to fight soaring inflation, which is sitting at a four-decade high.

However, while the outlook for growth remains upbeat, investors are having to recalibrate to adjust to the end of the era of cheap cash, which has helped fan a two-year rally that has pushed markets to record or multi-year highs.

Several Fed officials have come out recently to insist that they will not put the recovery at risk in their tightening campaign, though debate on trading floors is rife about how much they will lift borrowing costs in March and how many more times they will do so this year.

Commentators say that a strong reading on the jobs front on Friday would revive talk of a more hawkish move in March with a 50 basis-point lift, as opposed to the 25 basis points usually announced.

The ECB's apparent shift in its outlook towards lifting rates this year itself stunned investors on Thursday.

Boss Christine Lagarde has for months said that inflationary pressures would be temporary and dissipate as the world economy reopens and supply chains resume - allowing the bank to keep rates ultra-low this year.

But a record jump in prices last month and no sign of them easing has forced her to re-evaluate, saying the "situation had indeed changed".