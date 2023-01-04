Asian markets rise again as traders consider China reopening

HONG KONG: Asian markets built on their positive start to the year Wednesday (Jan 4) as investors brushed off a drop on Wall Street and weighed China's reopening moves with surging COVID-19 cases, while recession concerns kept any rally in check.

China's shift out of almost three years of zero-COVID has been widely welcomed but the breakneck speed at which authorities have lifted restrictions has led to an explosion of cases across the country, dealing another battering to economic activity.

However, analysts said concerns about the impact of the mass outbreak were playing off against optimism that the long-term outlook was positive as infections eventually come down and businesses restart.

Hong Kong rose more than 1 per cent again Wednesday, and Shanghai also enjoyed a second straight day of gains.

Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said: "With growing expectations for more back-loaded positive 'reopening impulse' in the second quarter, this could be a classic case of investors needing to wear some short-term pain for longer-term gain.

"Hence, we suspect any dips in China's stock market sentiment will be shallow."

And OANDA's Edward Moya added that, after some painful years in China's markets, there were now questions about whether they could "outperform if their COVID reopening continues without any major disruptions".

"China still has to deal with a struggling property market, but hopefully that will show signs of improving on more support measures."