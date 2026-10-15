Asian markets sell off after US inflation fuels rate hike bets

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks plunged Thursday (Oct 15) as tech firms suffered another painful rout, as a quicker-than-expected increase in US consumer price inflation fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve will have to ramp interest rates higher.

Seoul and Tokyo bore the brunt of the selling as traders bailed out of once-imperious chipmakers, though the selling was heavy across the region, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street.

As of 12.30pm Singapore time, Seoul's Kospi had plunged more than 7 per cent, with SK hynix sinking more than 10 per cent and Samsung more than 10 per cent.

And in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 shed more than 5 per cent as Kioxia also dived more than 11 per cent and Advantest plunged over 13 per cent. Tech investment titan SoftBank lost more than 9 per cent.

Taipei lost more than 3 per cent as market-heavyweight TSMC gave up around 3 per cent.

The selling came after many tech firms had clawed back some of the huge losses sustained in a summer rout that came on the back of worries about elevated valuations and questions over when firms would see returns on their colossal investments.

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Jakarta were also in negative territory.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index fell 0.9 per cent. Chip-testing equipment maker AEM Holdings lost 9 per cent, while UMS Integration dropped 9 per cent and Frencken declined 6.4 per cent.