Stocks on tenterhooks as uncertainty rules ahead of Trump tariffs

HONG KONG: Asian markets edged up on Wednesday (Apr 2) as nervous investors brace for Donald Trump's wave of tariffs later in the day, though speculation about what he has in store is stoking uncertainty on trading floors.

Equities have been battered leading up to the United States president's announcement - which he has dubbed "Liberation Day" - with warnings that friend and foe are in the crosshairs after what he says is years of "ripping off" the United States.

He has trailed the measures for weeks, initially suggesting they would match whatever levies other countries impose.

But US media reported he has also considered either blanket 20 per cent levies or another plan where some countries get preferential treatment.

Sweeping auto tariffs of 25 per cent announced last week are also due to come into effect on Thursday.

The White House has said Trump will unveil his decision at 4pm in Washington (4am, Singapore time), after Wall Street markets close, with the Republican promising a new "golden age" of US industry.

However, officials admitted he was still ironing out the details late on Tuesday.

Analysts said the ongoing uncertainty was spooking markets.

"Investors and company management dislike uncertainty, and the piecemeal, unreliable way in which tariff announcements are being delivered is creating plenty of it," said Oliver Blackbourn and Adam Hetts at Janus Henderson Investments in a commentary.

"Estimates on what the average tariff rate will look like range from a few percentage points in moderate outcomes to double-digit levels in more forceful scenarios," they added.

"What does seem less uncertain is that tariffs are, without much exception, likely to be bad for economic growth, consumers, and markets."

Pepperstone Group's Chris Weston said the suggestion that the tariffs would be effective immediately would provide some sort of certainty, even if it limited the scope for talks.

"This scenario - while hardly a positive for economics or earnings assumptions - would increase the conviction behind how we respond to the 'facts'," he explained.

"That said, life is never straightforward, and we will still need to consider the counter-response from other countries."