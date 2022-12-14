Asian markets extend US rally after inflation boost, eyes on Fed

HONG KONG: Asian markets rose Wednesday (Dec 14) and the dollar struggled to recover as investors welcomed softer-than-expected US inflation data that could allow the Federal Reserve to slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.

The reading provided some much-needed Christmas cheer on trading floors and came the day before the US central bank's last policy decision of the year, which will be pored over for clues about its plans for 2023.

There is also some focus on China as it continues to roll back its strict zero-COVID strategy that has battered the world's number two economy, though fears of a sharp surge in infections are causing some unease among dealers.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in positive territory Tuesday in reaction to data showing consumer prices rose 7.1 per cent last month, less than forecast and the slowest pace since December 2021.

The reading followed an October slowdown and fuelled hopes that inflation has finally peaked, after several months of Fed rate hikes.

It "came with the caveat that it was 'just one month of data' but the November numbers add further weight to the interpretation that the long-awaited goods disinflation is showing up in the data," said National Australia Bank's Taylor Nugent.