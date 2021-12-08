Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips

HONG KONG : Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out.

"Markets are very sensitive to any slight new item relating to Omicron, and the absence of bad news is being taken very positively by equity markets, though - and I'm not a scientist - it seems too early to signal an all clear," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist for private bank LGT in Asia Pacific

"With each new variant, we go through a period of waiting for some signal from the scientific community, which is difficult for markets, but that's what we got yesterday."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1per cent. U.S. S&P 500 futures rose 0.25per cent.

British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Also a South African study on Tuesday suggested that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's could help to fend off infection from Omicron, even though the study showed the new strain can partially evade the protection from two vaccine doses.

Those reports helped MSCI's all-country world index to close 2.1per cent higher on Tuesday, in its biggest percentage gain since November 2020. Oil also rose over 3per cent.

Markets are also focused on U.S. CPI data due Friday, with a high print likely to point policy makers towards accelerating the tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive bond buying programme which has put a floor under equity prices since the start of the pandemic.

"The relief rally could be quite shortlived if U.S. data on Friday shows high inflation is looking sticky, or persistent," - pick a word that isn't transitory," said Hofer.

Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it might be time to stop seeing inflation as transitory and hinted the Fed might speed up tapering.

That ought to support the dollar, particularly against other currencies with more dovish central banks.

On Wednesday the greenback was little changed against a basket of six major peers, although the Australian dollar extended its overnight gains to US$0.7122, its highest in a week, having fallen to a 13-month low due to worries about Omicron and a comparatively dovish central bank [FRX]

Better news and rising commodity prices helped the Aussie, while the rebound in oil prices helped the Canadian dollar to rise into a Bank of Canada policy meet later Wednesday.

All 29 economists polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Canada to keep rates unchanged at 0.25per cent at the meeting.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged a little lower on Wednesday, but after two days of gains on better news about Omicron.

It was last at 1.4614per cent, well up from Friday's recent low of 1.335per cent when Omicron worries first hit, but also well short of its pre-Omicron recent high in late November of 1.693per cent.

The two-year yield, which rises with expectations of higher interest rates, was at 0.6892per cent just shy of its recent top.

U.S. crude dipped 0.45per cent to US$71.79 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.44per cent to US$75.11 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.3per cent to US$1,789 an ounce, within its recent range, and rival inflation hedge, bitcoin was also calm after an exciting weekend, barely changed at US$50,600.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Richard Pullin)