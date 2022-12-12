Asian shares dip, dollar firms ahead of central bank rate hikes

SYDNEY: Asian shares dipped on Monday (Dec 12) while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

The US consumer inflation report on Tuesday will set the tone for markets for the week. Economists expect core inflation to ease to 6.1 per cent in November from a year ago, compared with a rise of 6.3 per cent the previous month.

However, risk could be on the upside, after data on Friday showed producer prices increased at a faster-than-expected pace, fuelling concerns the CPI report may indicate inflation is sticky and interest rates may have to stay higher for longer.

Wall Street dropped, Treasury yields advanced and while the dollar pared earlier losses.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent on Monday, after tumbling 2.6 per cent last week - the biggest fall since late September.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.5 per cent, while South Korea dropped 0.7 per cent. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.3 per cent, as caution mostly reigned.

"This week, markets could go anywhere ... A hotter CPI – say 6.4 per cent (and above) and a hawkish set of dots from the Fed and statement from Powell could see funds call it a day for 2022 – risk bleeds into 2023 and funds buy back USD shorts," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"It would be a big surprise if we didn't see the Fed step down to a 50bp hike ... We also want to understand if Jay Powell opens the door to a slowdown to a 25bp hiking pace from February - again, while in line with market pricing, this could be taken that we’re closer to the end of the hiking cycle and is a modest USD negative."

Fed policymakers are widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday at their last meeting of the year, to a range of 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent, which would mark a slower pace of rate increases.

Futures also show the terminal rate peaking at 4.961 per cent next May, and then declining to 4.488 per cent by December 2023, as markets priced in some cuts from the Fed as the US economy slows.

In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also set to announce interest rate hikes, as policymakers continue to put the brakes on growth to curb inflation.

In the currency markets, the US dollar drifted 0.1 per cent higher against a basket of currencies to 105.01, although it is not too far away from the five-month trough of 104.1 a week ago.

Sterling fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2242, while the Aussie slipped 0.19 per cent to $0.6783.

Treasury yields held largely steady on Monday after rallying from the lowest levels in three months during the previous session.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held at 3.5875 per cent, compared with its US close of 3.5670 per cent. The two-year yield touched 4.3610 per cent, up slightly from its US close of 4.330 per cent.

The yield curve remains inverted at around -77bps, pointing towards a possible US recession in the near future.

In the oil market, prices rose by more than 1 per cent after falling to the lowest level this year on global recession fears.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 1.4 per cent to US$72.03 per barrel, while Brent crude settled at US$77.15 a barrel, also 1.4 per cent higher.

Spot gold was slightly lower, trading at US$1,796.04 per ounce.

