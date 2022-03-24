Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks higher
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks higher

Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks higher
FILE PHOTO: A model of 3D printed oil barrels is seen in front of displayed stock graph going down in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks higher
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by an electronic display showing the Shenzhen and Hang Seng stock indexes, in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
24 Mar 2022 10:46AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 10:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Asian shares fell on Thursday, while the sell-off in U.S. Treasuries paused and oil prices rose, as investors and traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war and more hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell by more than 1per cent on Thursday morning, after touching a two-month high in the previous session.

China's markets opened lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 0.9per cent and the mainland's bluechip index off 0.7per cent. Shares of Tencent Holdings dropped 4.6per cent after it posted its slowest-ever sales rise.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the Ukraine War, with Biden set to announce a U.S. package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday.

Oil prices held firm. Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries.

Brent futures were up about 45 cents, or 0.4per cent, at $122.05 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up about 15 cents, or 0.2per cent, at $115.07 a barrel. [OR/]

The bond market, meanwhile, paused for breath with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last at 2.3098per cent in Tokyo trading, after retreating from a nearly three-year peak of 2.4170per cent overnight.

The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to traders' expectations for the Fed funds rate, stood at 2.1233per cent, down from an almost three-year high of 2.2020per cent reached Tuesday.

Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled they stand ready to take more aggressive action to bring down unacceptably high inflation, including a possible half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy meeting in May.

Major U.S. equities indexes declined more than 1per cent on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.3per cent, to 34,358.5; the S&P 500 slid 55.41 points, or 1.2per cent, to 4,456.2; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.21 points, or 1.3per cent, to 13,922.60.

"Equities reversed part of their recent rally as bond yields declined, in a move that might be just a simple pull-back after a ripping rally over the past 10 days," said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG.

"It is still though a relatively volatile market, (which) suggests that these ripping moves in stocks ought to be treated with caution."

Currency markets steadied on Thursday with the Japanese yen nursing heavy losses. It had hit a six-year low of 121.41 on Wednesday as rising U.S. yields and a deteriorating trade balance sucked cash out of Japan.

The euro hovered at $1.0988 and the Australian dollar took a breather after several days of large gains. The Aussie was little changed at $0.74955, sticking close to an almost five-month high of $0.75070 touched on Wednesday.

Gold was slightly lower, trading at $1942.9 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us