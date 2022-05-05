Asian shares firm, dollar bruised as Fed hike dashes more hawkish bets

HONG KONG: Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains on Thursday (May 5) after the US central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared, lifting investor sentiment but sending yields and the dollar lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.52 per cent, although trading was thin with Japanese and Korean markets closed for public holidays.

Crude prices, meanwhile, shot up as the European Union spelled out some of the details of its plan to ban the use of Russian oil, heightening concerns about supply.

Early moves in Asia followed a US rally overnight where the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.81 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.99 per cent, and the Nasdaq advanced 3.19 per cent.

"Markets appeared to breathe a sigh of relief following the Fed’s 50 basis point hike and Powell’s comment that a 75bp isn’t something the (Fed's policy committee) is currently considering," said ANZ analysts.

According to AFP, stocks rallied off the remarks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence the US central bank could engineer a "soft landing" that tames inflation without sending the economy into a recession.

Major US indices powered about 3 per cent higher, while the dollar retreated against the euro and other currencies.

With inflation at the highest rate in four decades, Powell sent a message directly to the American people, expressing concern for the pain caused by rising prices, and pledging to use all available tools to bring them down.