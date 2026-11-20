HONG KONG, Nov 20 : Asian shares slid on Friday to be on track for their worst week since 2020, as Anthropic's debut failed to restore investor faith in AI trades, while the dollar extended a rally on safe-haven flows.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 2.5 per cent, poised for a six-day losing streak. The gauge has now declined 7 per cent this week, its worst performance since March 2020.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 4.1 per cent and was headed for a 6.8 per cent weekly drop, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.7 per cent and was set to end the week 7.5 per cent lower.

The moves in Asia followed losses of more than 2 per cent for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

Anthropic, the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company, saw its shares surge more than 30 per cent in a historic debut but the euphoria failed to lift other boats.

"Anthropic's blockbuster IPO proved not enough to assuage the overall concern about the outlook for the AI trade and equities more broadly," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The wider AI sector has been bruised by the exit of Jensen Huang from Nvidia as well as additional momentum for the anti-data-center movement in the wake of the Democrats' sweep of the US midterm elections.

Unease about mounting debt loads in the sector and warnings that AI threatens human extinction have also hit sentiment.

Rodda said that with the AI trade fading and Fed rate hikes seen likely, general market sentiment is shaky and the risk is that this bearishness begins to drag stocks even lower.

US stock futures also point to further losses, with the S&P 500 futures down 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq futures down 0.7 per cent in Asia on Friday.

DOLLAR EXTENDS RALLY, TREASURY YIELDS DIP ON RISK AVERSION

As risk sentiment took a beating, the US dollar extended its rally, also supported by growing expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

The dollar index last traded steady at 103.86, after hitting its strongest level since April 2025 this week.

Fed funds futures imply that a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

In government debt, US Treasury yields eased as the sharp equity selloff pushed investors toward safe-haven bonds. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held steady at 5.026 per cent, near a one-week low. The two-year yield touched 4.749 per cent, compared with a US close of 4.779 per cent.

Oil prices were mostly steady after an earlier spike, as reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz offset pressure from rising US crude inventories and forecasts for a global oil surplus.

Brent crude futures settled flat at $91.98 a barrel, on track for a third straight week of decline.

Non-interest-bearing gold dipped 0.6 per cent to $3,601.40 an ounce and was headed for a 7.3 per cent weekly loss.