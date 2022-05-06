Asian shares slide after Wall Street rout on inflation, rate hike consequences

HONG KONG: Asian shares tumbled on Friday (May 6) while the US dollar and Treasury yields rose in a reversal of a day earlier after investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth.

The market fears that the US Federal Reserve and some other major central banks will have to raise interest rates even more aggressively than planned to combat red-hot inflation, potentially pushing economies into a recession.

US payroll data due later on Friday will help the market gauge how hot the economy is running.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.34 per cent on Friday morning and is down 3.5 per cent from last Friday's close. Japan's Nikkei was flat on its return from a three-day holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by more than 3 per cent on Friday morning.

Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Manila also tanked. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.4 per cent at 11am local time.