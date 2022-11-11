Asian shares surge as investors cheer slower US inflation

HONG KONG: Asian markets surged on Friday (Nov 11) after a bumper session on Wall Street as lower US inflation dimmed expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Hong Kong stocks rocketed more than 7.7 per cent, while Tokyo's key Nikkei index also surged, closing up almost three per cent.

The gains extended global rallies after the US consumer price index (CPI) showed that the annual pace of inflation was a lower-than-expected 7.7 per cent in October, down from 8.2 per cent in September.

As US residents reel from sky-high costs, the central bank has moved forcefully to lower demand by raising the benchmark lending rate six times this year.

The latest inflation data should be welcome news to Fed policymakers because prices are "finally showing some response" to the steep rate hikes, said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"Inflation has finally started to drop like a rock in the US and this is the best news that anyone can expect," added AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

The dollar slumped against rival currencies following the data release, and shares rallied as investors cheered the prospect of less hawkish moves by the central bank.

The Dow was up 3.7 per cent at the close and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index soared 7.4 per cent.

Most Asian markets matched the upbeat mood, with the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen indexes also buoyed by China's announcement of a slight relaxation to its hardline Covid-19 restrictions.

Shanghai was up 1.7 per cent, and Shenzhen closed up 1.3 per cent.

Taipei jumped 3.7 per cent, Seoul was up 3.4 per cent and Sydney climbed 2.8 per cent. Singapore rose 1.6 per cent and Mumbai put on 1.7 per cent.

European stock markets rose at the open Friday but failed to match the huge gains in Asia and on Wall Street.

"As expected, buying in Asia tech is standing out this morning," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"But with investors still looking over their shoulders at the crypto schism and rising Covid cases in China, that tide that was lifting all boats is starting to recede in places," he cautioned.

Trade may also be "dominated by profit-taking and position squaring" after the rallies overnight and ahead of a US market holiday on Friday.

The crypto world has meanwhile been rocked by a surprise decision from Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency platform, to scrap a possible acquisition of rival FTX - plunging bitcoin to a two-year low.

Investor Louis Navellier said the US inflation data was "a welcome relief" for markets.

"(It) takes stocks back to green for November and should let the seasonal rally continue with a little less fear of the Fed and more optimism about (2023) earnings estimates," he said in a note.

Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates, however, struck a note of caution.

"While it always feels good to see markets rally, we think this morning's rally is bordering on silly," he said.

"The market is reacting as if this is the continuance of a multiple-month, downward trend in inflation, and it is not."