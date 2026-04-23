Asian shares pulls back from record highs as oil gains on Iran risk

SYDNEY: Asian shares retreated from record highs on Thursday (Apr 23) as investors took some money off the table from a technology-driven rally, while oil prices rose for a fourth straight day as a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East hung in the balance.

Overnight, the S&P 500 climbed 1 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.6 per cent to close at new record highs, helped by a strong start to an earnings season that has eased concerns about the health of the US consumer despite rising energy prices from the Iran war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had earlier tracked Wall Street and rallied to a record of 831.56 points, but selling soon kicked in. It was last down 0.7 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei vaulted to a new high for a second day before falling over 1 per cent. Markets in Taiwan and South Korea also hit new highs and then turned lower.

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China's blue chips rose 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.9 per cent.

Higher oil prices were partly to blame, with Brent crude futures up another 1.3 per cent on Thursday to US$103.18 a barrel, having jumped 3.5 per cent overnight to cross back above US$100.

Iran on Wednesday captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, tightening its grip on the crucial waterway, as a fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance for now.

Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global, said the increased tension in the Middle East is starting to spook investors as further ship seizures erode hopes of more peace talks.

"We saw the spike to record highs on the back of Wall Street's overnight performance, but then the pullback as a bit of a reality check on what is happening in the Middle East."