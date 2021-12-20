Asian stocks fall on concern about Omicron COVID-19 variant, tighter Fed policy

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent to 3,613.50 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.7 per cent to 28,055.28. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.9 per cent to 22,976.86.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 1.4 per cent to 2,975.70 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.2 per cent to 7,288.30.

New Zealand gained while Singapore and Jakarta retreated.

The US government warned Sunday of a possible surge of “breakthrough infections” due to Americans traveling for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Stocks briefly rallied but then fell last week after Fed officials said they were willing to speed up withdrawal of stimulus that has boosted financial markets.

Also potentially weighing on sentiment, a US senator said Sunday he wouldn't support President Joe Biden's US$2 trillion infrastructure, social spending and climate plan. Joe Manchin's announcement possibly dooms the plan's chances in the evenly split Senate.

On Friday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1 per cent to 4,620.64, turning in its third losing week out of the past four. The index is 2 per cent below its all-time high and up 23per cent for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 per cent to 35,365.44. The Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, slipped 0.1 per cent to 15,169.68.

Fed officials indicated Wednesday it might accelerate the reduction of bond purchases that inject money into financial markets and keep interest rates low. That sets the stage for the Fed to begin to raise rates next year.

Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021. Higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems have been raising overall costs for businesses, which have raised prices on goods to offset the impact.

Consumers have so far absorbed those price increases, but they are facing persistent pressure from rising prices and that could eventually prompt a pullback in spending. Any pullback in spending could then crimp economic growth.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost US$1.76 to US$68.96 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell US$1.52 on Friday to US$70.86. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, sank US$1.69 per barrel to US$71.83 in London. It lost US$1.50 the previous session to US$73.52 per barrel.

The dollar declined to 113.54 yen from Friday's 113.70 yen. The euro held steady at US$1.1251.