Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Asian stocks hit 2-year low on rate hike worries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Asian stocks hit 2-year low on rate hike worries

Asian stocks hit 2-year low on rate hike worries

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, looks at an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 May 2022 09:05AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 09:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 per cent, falling for a seventh straight session and extending declines to 17 per cent so far this year.

Across Asia, share indexes were a sea of red. The Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent, Australian shares shed 2.5 per cent and Korean stocks lost 2 per cent.

S&P 500 stock futures and Dow Jones futures both fell 0.5 per cent and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6 per cent.

"The idea of a benign and gentle tightening cycle has evaporated," ANZ analysts said in a report.

"The reality is that the Fed cannot control the supply side of the economy in the short-run, so as long as key indicators like the labour force participation rate stay low and Chinese exports slow, the risk to inflation, and therefore interest rates, lies to the upside," ANZ said.

Central banks in the United States, Britain and Australia raised interest rates last week and investors girded for more tightening as policymakers fight soaring inflation.

Overnight, U.S. stocks extended Friday's bruising sell-off as investors rushed to protect themselves against the prospect of a weakening economy.

Oil prices ticked lower on Tuesday on demand worries as coronavirus lockdowns in China, the top oil importer, continued. Brent crude slipped 0.5 per cent to $105.4 a barrel after falling 5.7 per cent on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us