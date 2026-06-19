Japan, South Korea stocks hit records as oil prices fall

SYDNEY: Shares climbed to record highs in Japan and South Korea on Friday (Jun 19) as peace in the Middle East with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz pulled oil prices even lower and eased inflation fears.

Oil tankers have started sailing through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States lifted its blockade on Iran on Thursday as an interim deal to end the three-month war took effect. Brent crude futures dropped 1 per cent on Friday to US$79.03 a barrel, and were down 9.5 per cent for the week.

Share markets have had a blockbuster week. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent to hit a new record high for the fifth straight session, extending its weekly gain to 8.5 per cent. South Korea jumped 3.1 per cent, adding to its weekly rise of 15.3 per cent.

Mainland China and Hong Kong's stock markets are closed for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Taiwan was also on holiday.

Despite market optimism about the resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, analysts cautioned that Iran was unlikely to relinquish control over the strait.

"Future governance of the Strait will be led by Iran and Oman, creating scope for Iran to impose a 'maritime service' fee," said Madison Cartwright, a senior geo-economics analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, noting the toll-free transit was only guaranteed for 60 days.

"It undermines international norms on free navigation and sets a precedent that could be followed by others."

Wall Street futures slipped 0.2 per cent after the rally overnight. Intel's shares jumped 10 per cent to a record high after US President Donald Trump said iPhone maker Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the US.