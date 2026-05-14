Asian stocks uneven as investors assess high-stakes Trump-Xi talks, AI rally

HONG KONG: Asian markets were mixed on Thursday (May 14) as investors weighed high-stakes US-China talks and persistent inflation concerns, which tempered optimism fuelled by record highs on Wall Street.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in Beijing for a closely watched summit that covered thorny issues including Taiwan, but yielded few concrete outcomes in its opening phase.

The cautious mood came after another tech-led rally on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs, driven by continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence investment.

Trump praised Xi as a "great leader" and "friend", predicting a "fantastic future together" in talks lasting more than two hours at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi, however, delivered a blunt warning on Taiwan -- which Beijing claims as its territory -- saying missteps could push the two powers into conflict.

Accompanying Trump was a US delegation including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and high-powered business leaders such Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk.

There was warmth from the get-go, with Trump telling Xi "we're going to have a fantastic future together" and the Chinese leader telling his American counterpart that he was "happy" for the visit.

"China's doors to the outside world will open wider and wider ... American companies will enjoy even brighter prospects in China," Xi told the business executives, according to Chinese state media.

Experts said the presence of top executives underscored the deep economic interdependence between the two nations despite years of tensions and talk of decoupling.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said in a comment that Beijing used the summit to project "stability, strategic coexistence, and economic interdependence".

"The presence of top US corporate leaders highlighted how deeply connected the American and Chinese economic systems still remain," he added.

He warned that the key risks facing markets were increasingly intertwined.

"Rare earths, AI, Taiwan, and the Strait of Hormuz are now interconnected strategic pressure points shaping the next phase of global market risk," Innes said.