TOKYO: Japanese and South Korean stocks plunged in early trade on Friday (Nov 20) after chip-related stocks fell on Wall Street, despite the stellar debut performance of Anthropic.

At around 9.35am (8.35am Singapore time) the Nikkei 225 was down 4.02 per cent at 57,051.43 points, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell 3.81 per cent to 4,942.22 points.

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, raised a record US$81.3 billion in its initial offering, with shares closing 17 per cent higher in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

But the gain came on a rough day for markets, with both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 closing down more than 2 per cent.

The record IPO also failed to settle nerves on trading floors as they deal with the fallout from the crisis engulfing AI titan Nvidia.

Online brokerage Monex said that given the strength of demand for Anthropic stock, "some people have suggested that there may even be a shift of funds away from high-tech stocks" in order to buy the company's newly listed shares.