Asian stocks rally, crude drops on lingering hope for a peace deal

HONG KONG: Stocks rose and oil fell on Tuesday (Apr 14) on hopes for a deal to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with Donald Trump saying Tehran had called to seek an agreement even as a US naval blockade around Iran's ports began.

While weekend peace talks in Pakistan ended with no deal, investors took heart from the fact that the two sides found some areas of agreement, with Iran saying they had been "inches away" at one point.

Soon after, the US president said the military would blockade the strategic Strait - through which a fifth of global oil and gas passes - adding to fears for energy supplies from the Middle East.

The US military clarified it would begin blockading all Iranian ports in the Gulf from Monday at 2pm (10pm, Singapore time), but will allow ships not coming or going to Iran to pass through the strait.

Trump's blockade announcement saw crude surge as much as 8 per cent and Asian stocks sank on Monday. But optimism was revived in New York, with some observers pointing to Trump's announcement that Iranian representatives had called seeking to make a deal.

"They'd like to make a deal. Very badly, very badly," he told reporters outside the Oval Office.

While he did not identify which officials had called, all three main indexes in New York ended well in positive territory, while oil gave back all its gains.

And the optimistic tone continued into Asia, with Tokyo and Seoul leading gains thanks to renewed buying of tech firms as traders returned to the AI theme.

Taipei's 1.7 per cent rise helped push the Taiex to a fresh record high.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Wellington also joined the push higher.