Asian stocks steady, oil lower as US and Iran sign peace deal

TOKYO: Asian stocks were steady and oil prices dipped on Thursday (Jun 18) as investors assessed progress toward ending the war in the Middle East after the presidents of the US and Iran signed an interim peace deal, though uncertainties still hovered.

Both countries released the text of the agreement, which had already circulated widely before its contents were published. It extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce.

US President Donald Trump, however, threatened to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments.

"Major geopolitical risk persists and will also remain a major driver of market action," said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Japan's Nikkei share average rallied to another record high, surging past the 71,000 level for the first time, on solid gains in semiconductor and AI-related shares, while South Korean shares gained 0.9 per cent. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.81 per cent at 7,484.8.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 2.620 per cent, poised for its highest close since Jun 16, after earlier touching 2.63 per cent.

Oil prices fell, with US crude dipping 1.25 per cent to US$75.83 a barrel and Brent crude down 1.4 per cent to US$78.41 per barrel.